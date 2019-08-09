Expand Test Coverage and Integration with FlexLogger™ Software Extensibility

How Do I Add and Configure Custom Plug-Ins in FlexLogger Software?



You can build plug-ins using LabVIEW 2019 64-bit to communicate with third-party instrumentation and custom sensors via interfaces such as GPIB, serial, Ethernet, and USB. You can build plug-ins that:

Produce data for FlexLogger software, such as acquiring data from an RS232 pH sensor

Consume setpoint data from FlexLogger software to control a third-party instrument such as a programmable power supply

After the plug-in is deployed, you can add, configure, and delete plug-ins from the Channel Specifications tab in the FlexLogger software. It automatically generates the dialog-box user interface to configure plug-in and channel parameters defined in your code. For plug-ins that generate data and send it to the FlexLogger environment, the dialog also provides a live value graph to visualize the channel waveforms.

Figure 2. Plug-In Configuration

How Do Plug-Ins Work?

The architecture of a plug-in uses a state model to interact with FlexLogger software. The plug-in state model consists of five states: Initialize, Configure Session, Process, Cleanup Session, and Finalize. The FlexLogger data engine manages the transitions between these states.

Figure 3. Plug-In State Model

State Function Initialize Runs once when the plug-in is added to the channel specification. Defines plug-in parameters, channels, and channel parameters. Configure Session Reads plug-in and channel parameters set in FlexLogger software to configure hardware sessions. Process Continuously acquires from third-party hardware to write channel data to FlexLogger software or reads channel setpoint data from FlexLogger software to control third-party hardware. Cleanup Session Cleans up hardware sessions and resources initialized during the Configure Session state. Finalize Runs when plug-in is being shut down, either during FlexLogger software project close or when the plug-in is removed. Cleans up resources initialized during the Initialize state.

Tools for Developing and Distributing Plug-Ins

The PDK includes a LabVIEW project template and wizard that provide a high-level starting point for plug-in developers to get started quickly. It creates a new LabVIEW project with necessary source files; dependencies; a new LabVIEW class; a corresponding XML file; and a Packed Library build specification.

Figure 4. Accelerate plug-in development with PDK Project templates.

By combining the PDK with hundreds of LabVIEW Plug and Play instrument drivers and well-documented examples, you can see how to map functionality from a functional stand-alone LabVIEW VI to the FlexLogger software plug-in class. The PDK also installs a FlexLogger software palette in LabVIEW and a Plugin Environment Simulator to simplify development and debugging.

Figure 5. Simplify debugging with the PDK Plugin Environment Simulator.