Solving Tomorrow’s Obsolescence Management Challenges with System Design

Designing a test system for long-life operation means making decisions with the entire life cycle of the system in mind.

Choose Reliable Platforms and Vendors

One of the ways you can improve your obsolescence-readiness decision-making process is to choose the right lifetime-optimized products and vendors who emphasize engineering for a long-life cycle.

Two high-level best practices in choosing building blocks for your long-life test systems are to work with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) tools and use industry-standard platforms that are managed by multiple vendors and end users. Several government associations, test and measurement industry committees, and private organizations are working toward standardized and interoperable platforms with many suppliers. Some examples are the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and PXI Systems Alliance (PXISA). Purchasing from vendors who cooperate with these organizations ensures that the platforms you use have been vetted and offer multiple options for long-term sustainment.

Some engineering tools vendors have policies, services, and cooperative engagements. These policies can extend all the way to new product development. For instance, new PXI products and instruments developed by NI must support multiple releases of LabVIEW and maintain operational continuity from version to version. The PXI-4060 model of the PXI Digital Multimeter (DMM) that was introduced in 1998 uses the same “Fetch” function for measurements in the NI-DMM instrument driver as the PXIe-4081 PXI DMM that was released in 2017.



Figure 1. NI DMMs have used the same driver functions since the first one was released. The PXIe-4081 DMM operates with the same code that was written to work with the PXI-4060 in 1998.

Cooperate with Your Vendor

The best long-term test systems are built on platforms that feature sustainment plans continually updated with all the essential life-cycle information for the system’s hardware components. Obtaining life-cycle information requires establishing a cooperative relationship and good communication with suppliers. It also requires diligent suppliers who create plans. Instrument vendors should empower you to plan for technology evolution in your system, even sharing roadmap information where possible. They should also provide services ranging from up-front consulting on product selection to long-term extended service agreements to meet your specific needs.

If you have decades-old products like the PXI-4060 DMM in your test system, NI is happy to regularly engage in a life-cycle review of that test system to measure the risk of obsolescence of each instrument and consider timelines for technology insertions. See Figure 2 for an example of a technology life-cycle review. By engaging in reviews like this, you can plan a single technology insertion project to replace multiple aging components at the same time. This reduces engineering effort and cost and prevents unforeseen obsolescence events. Then, instead of fighting fires, you can properly plan the headcount and budget you need to refresh technology and investigate new products and capabilities from the vendor to extend the features of your test systems.

Figure 2. This is an example life-cycle review and the resulting plan for replacing instrumentation with more modern options. Planning technology insertions with your tools vendors reduces the downtime risk of your test system.

“CACI’s relationship with NI has grown to a level of mutual trust as we work together to deliver high-quality, sustainable test solutions at affordable prices.”

Cooperate with Procurement

Once you have selected the right products and vendors, you can improve your decision-making operation by involving your acquisition team in defining the system. If you can identify critical equipment or vendor features that will save money on other tools and engineering effort over the lifetime of the system, you can work with the purchasing team to include those as requirements in the final system. That significantly simplifies the proposal and purchasing process.

Document an Obsolescence Management Plan

The last operational step to improve sustainability is to implement an obsolescence management plan in the documentation of the system at the time of delivery. This plan should offer information for replacing all system components including when they should be replaced, how critical each component is to the operation of the test system, and how much risk is introduced by the obsolescence or replacement of that component. The criticality and risk are the most important pieces of information to capture in this plan. The team designing the test system often knows far more about these issues than those maintaining the system 20 years later and can explain the effort needed to replace each component. See Figure 3 for an example obsolescence management plan.

Component Plan of Record Replacement Component Timing Criticality and Risk Custom Cable Drop-In Replacement

(Vendor Change) Custom Cable Immediate Medium and Low 1 kΩ Resistor Network Drop-In Replacement

(Vendor-Supplied) 1 kΩ Resistor Network Immediate Low and Low Racal 4152A DMM Replace with Similar

(Vendor-Supplied) NI PXIe-4080 DMM Technology Refresh Medium and Medium Windows XP Replace with New

(Vendor-Supplied) Windows 10 Technology Refresh High and Medium Virtex-2 FPGA Last Time Buy N/A N/A High and Low