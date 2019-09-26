Achieve Ultrafast mmWave OTA Validation Test

Engineers working on new 5G mmWave Antenna-in-Package (AiP) devices have the tough test challenge of characterizing the beamforming performance of these devices over-the-air (OTA). With no access to traditional connectorized test ports to assess device performance, engineers need to configure and run detailed 3D spatial sweeps within a carefully controlled RF environment in an anechoic chamber. Conducting these spatial sweeps can become a very time-consuming and prohibitively expensive task.
A test solution for mmWave OTA validation of AiP devices must meet the following requirements:
Real-time, hardware-accelerated DUT positioner control for sampling tens of (Azimuth, elevation) points per second
High-bandwidth mmWave Vector Signal Transceiver can test real 5G waveforms
Cost-optimized, high-isolation RF anechoic chamber for minimal signal interference
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software enables interactive use and rapid automation
Discover how to radically decrease OTA test times and cost for mmWave AiP device validation.
