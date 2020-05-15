LabVIEW 2020 Report Generation Toolkit Known Issues

Created May 15, 2020

Overview

This document contains the LabVIEW 2020 Report Generation Toolkit known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW 2020 Report Generation Toolkit. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Known Issues

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
829516 312071

Error 7 when using Report Generation Toolkit VIs in a DLL

By default Report Generation Toolkit VI's are compiled into the DLL, but can't be executed from within the DLL.

Workaround:

The DLL will run correctly if you include the Report Generation Toolkit lvclass dependencies in a separate support directory and specify that they are always included in a data directory.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2011

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Mar 27, 2012
849904 391394

Dates are Reversed by Excel Easy Table.vi on Non-US Languages

The month and day are reversed when exporting data to Excel for languages other than US-English. For example 03/02/2013 (3rd of February 2013) in LabVIEW is exported as 02/03/2013 and considered as 2nd of March 2013 by Excel.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2012

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 1, 2013
763509 382455

Microsoft Excel Template named cell range font size is overwritten

When appending cell data to named cell ranges from Microsoft Excel Templates, font size is always size 10pt.

Workaround:

Use Excel Set Cell Font.vi to manually set the desired font for each named range.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2012

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jan 24, 2013
886984 637867

LabVIEW 64-bit on Mac OS X ignores the orientation specified in the Layout Options input of the Easy Print VI Panel or Documentation VI.

Workaround:

Use LabVIEW 32-bit for Mac OS X or configure the printing device instead.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2015

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 21, 2017
887661 642790

Executables built on a machine with version 1609 of Office 365 and run on earlier versions crash when trying to save Excel sheets

Workaround:

Ensure both the build and deployment machines have the same version of Office installed, use a version earlier than 1609 to build the executable, or build the Excel_Save_Workbook VI into a Packed Project Library.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2016

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 21, 2017
887053 472835

The Save Report to File.vi requires the "report file path" terminal to be wired, but is not set as a required input

The VI will return Error -41003 when running the VI if the path is not wired or empty. This requirement is enforced in the VI itself, so it will not break the run arrow.

Workaround:

Wire the file path of the report to the VI.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2013

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jul 8, 2014
720999 188911

Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used

When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.

Workaround:

Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi

Reported Version:

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2009

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Feb 11, 2020
939712

The Excel Save Workbook VI in LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit) required the Invoke Node to be rewired.

In LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit), when you use the Report Generation Toolkit and save to Excel using Save Report to File.vi, you will get "Error 1498 occurred at Get LV Class Default Value.vi."

Workaround:

  • Go to Save Report to File.vi > NI_Excel.lvclass:Save Report to File.vi > Excel_Save_Workbook.vi.
  • Right-click the Invoke Node and click Rewire Node.

    		•

    Reported Version:

    LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit 2019

    Resolved Version:

    N/A

    Added:

    Mar 13, 2020

    Final Time Issue Listed

    Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

     

    There are currently no issues to list.

    Glossary of Terms

     

    • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
    • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
    • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
    • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
    • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
    • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
    • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).