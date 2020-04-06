FlexLogger 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2020 R1 and FlexLogger 2020 R2, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R2.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|958021
|
Built-In CJC Not Selectable for PXIe-4302/3
For the PXIe-4302 and PXIe-4303 modules, the option to select the Built-In CJC, which is provided by the terminal block, is not available.
Workaround:
There is no option to select the Built-In CJC, but you can still select and configure a constant CJC Source.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger: 2020 R1
Resolved Version:
FlexLogger:2020 R2
Added:
Jan 17, 2020