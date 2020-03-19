The LabVIEW Real-Time 2 Course delivers hands-on training for designing scalable, maintainable, and reliable embedded applications. At the end of the course, you will be able to translate your embedded system requirements into a scalable software architecture, choose appropriate methods for inter-process and network-based communication, design your real-time application for reliability, and efficiently deploy and replicate your real-time systems.
Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) days
LabVIEW Real-Time Module users preparing to develop and deploy professional applications using real-time targets
Users who are developing medium to large embedded applications that require a scalable software architecture and reliable communication
Users who need to develop and deploy real-time applications with maximum reliability and extended run times
LabVIEW Real-Time 1 Course and LabVIEW Core 2 Course, or equivalent experience
LabVIEW
LabVIEW Real-Time Module
LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
CompactRIO Controller
C Series Temperature Input Module
C Series Digital Module
Identify requirements and design a real-time application
Document your system design using diagrams
Implement the most appropriate method of sharing data locally on the real-time (RT) target between multiple processes
Implement the most appropriate method of communicating between RT targets and host computers over the network
Properly manage memory and monitor the health of your system
Implement a variety of techniques to increase the reliability of a RT application
Debug, benchmark, and test your real-time application
Deploy your application to multiple systems
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Real-Time Application Design Flow
|This lesson walks through a variety of considerations when designing and developing a real-time application.
|
|Documenting Your Design
|This lesson describes how to use and create different types of diagrams to document your system design.
|
|Real-Time Processes and Inter-Process Communication
|This lesson describes different methods to share data between processes on the RT target.
|
|Network Communication
|This lesson describes a variety of methods to communicate between RT targets and host computers in different scenarios.
|
|Managing Memory and Monitoring System Health
|This lesson discusses techniques to manage memory properly and monitor the health of an RT target and application.
|
|Reliability
|This lesson discusses techniques to improve the reliability of a real-time application.
|
|Debugging, Benchmarking, and Testing
|This lesson discusses methods of debugging, benchmarking, and testing your real-time application.
|
|Deployment and Replication
|This lesson discusses how to deploy and replicate an RT application to multiple targets.
|