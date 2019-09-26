Home Innovations Semiconductor Lab Characterization and Validation Achieve Ultrafast mmWave OTA Validation Test

Achieve Ultrafast mmWave OTA Validation Test

Engineers working on new 5G mmWave Antenna-in-Package (AiP) devices have the tough test challenge of characterizing the beamforming performance of these devices over-the-air (OTA). With no access to traditional connectorized test ports to assess device performance, engineers need to configure and run detailed 3D spatial sweeps within a carefully controlled RF environment in an anechoic chamber. Conducting these spatial sweeps can become a very time-consuming and prohibitively expensive task.

 

A test solution for mmWave OTA validation of AiP devices must meet the following requirements:

 

  • Provide a cost-effective, quiet, and carefully controlled OTA test environment
  • Give engineers fast and detailed measurement results and plots
  • Reduce OTA measurement uncertainty through proper system calibration
  • Simplify the process of configuring and running comprehensive, automated OTA test sequences

mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

  • Reduce OTA test times from hours to minutes by sweeping the 3D space in a continuous motion, using the PXI platform to tightly synchronize the DUT positioner with the RF generation and analysis engine.
  • Obtain reliable OTA measurements with a quiet RF anechoic chamber and properly characterized quiet zone.
  • Validate the high-bandwidth beamforming performance of your AiP DUTs with the mmWave Vector Signal Transceiver, supporting all 3GPP channel bandwidths and 5G-compliant waveforms.
  • Configure with ease extensive spatial sweeps to characterize your DUT antenna patterns while you rapidly produce, visualize, store, or distribute detailed parametric results using NI’s mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.
     

Solution Advantages

  • Real-time, hardware-accelerated DUT positioner control for sampling tens of (Azimuth, elevation) points per second

  • High-bandwidth mmWave Vector Signal Transceiver can test real 5G waveforms

  • Cost-optimized, high-isolation RF anechoic chamber for minimal signal interference

  • mmWave OTA Validation Test Software enables interactive use and rapid automation

Build Your Solution with the NI Ecosystem

NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.

Alliance Partner Network

The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.

Services and Support

NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.

mmWave OTA Validation Test Solution Brochure

Discover how to radically decrease OTA test times and cost for mmWave AiP device validation.

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.