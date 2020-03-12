NIWeek Terms and Conditions

To cancel your registration, you must notify National Instruments (“NI”) in writing. You can reach us by sending an e-mail to niweek@ni.com.

The following cancellation conditions will apply:

Your registration and payment for May will automatically be rescheduled to remain valid, no action is required on your part.

If you have an existing registration for our May event and you can no longer attend in August, we will fully refund your registration fee; however, you are requested to inform us before April 15.

For cancellations received from April 15 through July 5, 2020, the cancellation fee is 50% of the total registration fee.

No refunds will be issued for cancellations received after July 6, 2020.

Conference content is subject to change. We reserve the right to decline registration where we see fit, before or during NIWeek.

In the event that NIWeek 2020 cannot be held or is postponed due to events beyond NI’s control or due to events which are not attributable to our wrongful intent or gross negligence, NI shall have no liability for any damages, costs, or losses incurred, such as transportation costs, accommodation costs, costs for additional orders, financial losses, etc.

Under these circumstances, we reserve the right to either retain the entire registration fee and to credit it for a future conference, or to reimburse you after deducting costs already incurred for the organization of the conference.