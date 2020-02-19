Operations and Supply Chain

NI works with suppliers who are invested in being responsible corporate citizens and complies with international standards that regulate environmental management and manufacturing operations.
To meet NI expectations, direct material suppliers are required to:
NI monitors the performance of its direct material suppliers with quarterly business reviews and a supplier scorecard, which uses a scoring system that tracks the existence of social, environmental, and ethical programs.
The following environmental policy covering manufacturing operations was approved by the NI Board of Directors and adopted in 1994:
"National Instruments manufacturing operations is committed to maintaining an environmental management system that complies with all applicable legal environmental regulations and requirements, prevents pollution, and continually improves environmental performance through regular reviews of environmental goals, objectives, and targets."
NI manufacturing facilities are located in Debrecen, Hungary, and Penang, Malaysia. Both are certified to ISO 14001, which is a series of international standards that covers environmental aspects that the organization controls and can influence. The NI manufacturing facility in Penang is also working toward conformance with the ISO 45001 standard that helps companies control occupational health and safety risks.
Manufacturing Site Environmental Permits and Registrations
|Manufacturing Site
|Regional Permits and Registrations
|Debrecen, Hungary
|
Hungarian Ministry
For information about waste registration, contact Tunde Remenyik, +36 52 886102, at NI Hungary.
Hungarian Regional
|Penang, Malaysia
|
Malaysia (Penang)
Power Generator Installation Certificate
Power Generator Installation Requirement
Diesel Fire Pump Installation Requirement
Chimney Installation Certificate
Chimney Written Approval Declaration
Wastewater Treatment Upgrade Written Approval