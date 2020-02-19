Quality Certifications and Process

Corporate Quality
At NI, we establish our quality objectives using our core strategic vision and our commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction.
NI complies with international quality standards like ISO:9001, ISO:14001, and others. NI has a quality management system (QMS), quality policy, and processes to address new product introduction, change management, corrective action, and other concerns. The quality manual is compliant with ISO:9001 under formal document control and approved by senior management.
NI is committed to providing a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business. Learn more about supplier requirements and manufacturing processes like anti counterfeit and non-conforming material policies.
Learn how NI strives to find new ways to reduce our global environmental footprint and policies on lead-free, REACH, WEEE, and conflict materials.
Review detailed information about NI's terms and condition of sale, including warranties and returns.
Stay informed and act upon product security announcements, updates, and reporting as an important part of NI’s commitment to our customers.
NI provides online resources so you can find certifications or documentation for your hardware, such as declarations of conformity, hazardous environments, marine type approval, and functional safety.
All NI hardware is calibrated in adherence to NI specifications prior to shipment. NI also offers service programs to maintain calibration over time. Customers can generate calibration certificates and view service centers online.
Safety is critical to quality. NI products intended for global sale and use comply with applicable international requirements, such as product safety, EMC, and RoHS.