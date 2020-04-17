NI Package Manager 19.6 Known Issues

Created Apr 17, 2020

Overview

This document contains important last-minute information about NI Package Manager 19.6, including known issues.

Known Issues by Date

Known Issues

ID Known Issue
670368

Return		 Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
Running an installer which imports an NI MAX configuration fails to run the import wizard on restart. This occurs when the installer is run in silent mode, or when it is run in any mode on Windows 10.

Workaround: Import the installed configuration file manually through NI MAX.

Reported Version: 18.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/21/2018
703628

Return		 "Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
When NI Package Manager is being uninstalled itself through the Windows uninstall feature, the "Back" button on the uninstall dialog has no function. When the button is clicked, it just disappears and nothing else happens.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 18.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/21/2018
697178

Return		 Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2015 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 04/08/2019
697178

Return

File-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.
When using SystemLink, file-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.

Workaround:

a) Repair the "ni-systemlink-python-3.7" file package.  Now that the files are no-longer in use after reboot, the repair successfully lays down the files in the correct location.

b) Uninstall and re-install will provide the same fix as the repair.


Reported Version: 19.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/5/2019

Document last updated on 11/5/2019

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).