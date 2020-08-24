This document contains the InsightCM known issues that were discovered before and since the release of InsightCM 3.7. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|57529
|682841
|
Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 7, 2019
|87358
|727573
|
InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU
Using calculated features from an MCSA asset for gating conditions or delta EU triggers will cause an invalid configuration. InsightCM currently does not notify the user of this when creating the asset configuration.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 7, 2019
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|122005
|680791
|
Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 8, 2019
|114331
|731676
|
Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses
When doing slow roll compensation in order waveform or order spectrum viewers, an error is returned if there is only one revolution in the slow roll data.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 8, 2019
