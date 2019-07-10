Complete Test Systems Delivered

ATE Core Configurations streamline the procurement of automated test systems by keeping costs and timelines in control with expedited delivery of preassembled systems from a single vendor. Reduce the cost of multiple purchase orders and ship anywhere in the world with an IEC 61010-01 compliant tester.
With ATE Core Configurations, you can build an automated test system with core mechanical, power, and safety infrastructure.
You know your core infrastructure but what else do you need to build your own test system? Read through NI's recommendations in the Fundamentals of Building a Test System.
NI rack-mounted power supplies and loads provide the robust power test capabilities needed for production test in a rack-mountable format.
Hardware Services
Service Program Options
Every ATE Core Configurations purchase includes the following services:
NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.
*You can extend your access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.