How Do I Connect and Monitor Test Assets with the SystemLink™ Test Module?

The SystemLink Test Module gives you critical insights into the tests running on your test floor without drastically changing your current workflow. If you use TestStand, integrating your station into SystemLink is quick and easy. Simply enable the SystemLink Test Module reporting feature from TestStand, and your results and dependent files are sent to the server. If you are using LabVIEW or a third-party sequencer, you can connect it to the server with the easy-to-use API in the SystemLink Test Module.