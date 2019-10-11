Solve 5G New Radio Test UE Prototyping and Validation Challenges

5G is complex and presents more challenges than previous generations of wireless technology. Before a 5G ecosystem can evolve, semiconductor, commercial infrastructure equipment and service operators must validate products and services for performance, conformance to the standard and interoperability. Aside from new technology for mobile broadband, 5G aims to deliver a wave of new applications to market. To develop new applications on top of 5G, a standard-compliant solution is needed. The key requirements of a comprehensive test solution include:
Fully 3GPP Release 15 NSA-compliant software capable of completing a full attach
4x2 MIMO configuration for 5G NR
2x2 MIMO LTE anchor for options 3x
User-selectable center frequency between 500 MHz and 6 GHz
Cabled or over-the-air functionality
Hard case for easy transport
