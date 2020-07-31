This document contains the RFIC Test Software known issues that were discovered before and since the release of RFIC Test Software 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1004376
|
NanoSemi dll may return general error 1 intermittently
LabVIEW or the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel may return error code 1 "General error status" intermittently, because the NanoSemi DPD library dll file is used by other threads or applications. NanoSemi Linearizer does not support multi-thread run.
Workaround:
Close all applications, such as LabVIEW and the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel, that may occupy the NanoSemi DPD library dll file and restart LabVIEW or the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel to retry the measurement.
|
Reported Version:
RFIC Test Software 19.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jul 20, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
