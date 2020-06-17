NI-XNET 20.1 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-XNET 20.0 and NI-XNET 20.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-XNET 20.1.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1036688
|
System Might Reboot If the PC Goes into Sleep Mode With Open Ethernet Streams
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.1
Added:
N/A
|971299
|
USB XNET Devices Can Sometimes Cause "Blue Screen" Error When Shutting Down PC
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 16.1
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.1
Added:
N/A
|256364
|
Wireshark Plug-in: Link-Layer Header for XNET Interfaces Displays "Unknown"
Fixed numerous display issues with NI-XNET's native Wireshark implementation.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.1
Added:
May 29, 2020
|1032924
|
XNET Conversion (Signal to Frame) Causes Access Violation
LabVIEW can crash with an Access Violation when calling XNET Convert (Signal to Frame LIN) on multiple LDF files at the same time.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.1
Added:
N/A
|994424
|
XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) Can Time Out Before All Data Is Transmitted on Ethernet Devices
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-XNET 20.0
Resolved Version:
NI-XNET 20.1
Added:
N/A
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.