ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 Bug Fixes

Created Jan 31, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0 and ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5.

Contents

Bugs Fixed

 

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details
202717 744143

ECUMC VeriStand Custom Device Could Corrupt Data if Multiple STIM Tasks Are Used

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
202718 739287

Get Property Reports the Wrong Custom Baud Rate Unless Connect Is Called First

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
202722 739741

A2L Viewer Hangs When Loading an A2L File with Recursive GROUP References

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
202727 742959

Custom Baud Rate Can Fail When Used Alongside XNET Session

 

Using ECU MC alongside an NI-XNET session, each using a custom baud rate, can fail when the two sessions use the same baud rate but different sample points. Future versions will use the baud rate and sample point from ECU MC in parallel XNET sessions.

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
202729 732245

Error 1097 Can Occur When Closing the Same ECU Reference Twice in Parallel

 

If you open an ECU, initialize two DAQ lists, and then use MC ECU Close.vi on both wire paths, you may see error 1097.

 

Workaround: Close the ECU reference only once.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
265776  

"Start All DAQ Lists" Works Only on the First Call for a Given DAQ List

 

This issue occurs when stopping a running DAQ List and restarting it with Start All DAQ Lists. This requires selection of the DAQ lists, which is done with Prepare for Start All. However, ECU MC does not send the SELECT DAQ List commands after the first setup,

 

Workaround: Clear the DAQ Task and call DAQ Initialize again.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
413122 733756

After a Timeout During a Block Upload, ECUMC Restarts in the Middle of Block, Not at Beginning

 

If a timeout error happens while the block upload is being transmitted, ECU MC assumes that the last frame has been lost and retries upload from the last position. This assumption might be wrong and any other frame during the block transfer might have been lost, so the entire block needs to be repeated.

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
413146 734137

Error -301017 Occurs in Custom Device When Using Many DAQ Tasks with Dynamic Allocation

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5
899437  

Reported Timestamp Sometimes Does Not Change

 

Certain conditions can cause a DAQ timestamp to freeze during execution.

 

Workaround: Set the DAQ Timing Source Property to Host Time.

Reported Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

Resolved Version: 
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).