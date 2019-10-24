Create Real-Time, Over-the-Air Testbed

What is the mmWave Transceiver System (MTS)?
The mmWave Transceiver System is a modular reconfigurable research and prototyping platform for two-way communications and channel sounding. Combined with LabVIEW software, you can reconfigure this hardware to service the continually growing demands of cutting-edge wireless research.
The MTS can be used to create over-the-air testbeds. When combined with LabVIEW based IP and additional FPGAs, a new radio (NR) based physical layer runs in realtime.
Nokia Networks partnered with NI to drive innovation in mmWave communications. Nokia was able to build a real-time, over-the-air 73 GHz testbed for physical layer research, saving over a year of development time.
The University of Warwick is using the MTS as a 28 GHz testbed for 5G research, specifically to show how mmWave communications can enable connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs).
NI shortens the time you need to bring up new test assets by simplifying complex measurement requirements for wireless standards and technologies like 5G NR.
