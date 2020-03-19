Test Code Module Development with STS Course Overview

Lesson Objective Topics

Developing Code Modules in LabVIEW Create basic code modules using LabVIEW. Introduction

Navigating LabVIEW

Debugging a code module

Using loops

Creating and leveraging data structures

Using decision-making structures

Developing reusable code

Race conditions

Performing measurements with hardware

Exploring Tester Resources Explore the TSM and Instrument APIs, learn how to use them in code modules, and how to find them in the programming environment. Investigating different types of instruments

Programming the instruments of STS

Exploring TSM APIs

Exploring help files

Developing Test Code for an STS Create a code module using the basic APIs and code module programming flow. Designing test code modules

Building tests from instrument code

Test code development considerations

Developing Test Programs Using the STS Software, control the device under test (DUT) and develop a complete test program to perform all required tests. Communicating with a DUIT

Debugging

Performing inline QA testing

Setting and locking bin

Getting test information

Developing Multisite Test Programs for STS Investigate the batch process model and modify a test program for multisite execution. Exploring the batch process model

Exploring multisite execution

Test Time Reduction Use the Test Execution Profiler, Test Program Performance Analyzer, and the Operator Interface. You will also benchmark a test program at various levels of detail. Test time reduction tools and techniques

High-level test system benchmarking

Low-level test step benchmarking

Deploying Test Programs Deploy the complete test program and learn how to debug it after deployment using the TestStand Deployment Utility. Using TestStand deployment utility

Debugging deployed programs

Using the LabVIEW run-time engine

Exploring the STS software version selector