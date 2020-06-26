Imminent Trade-Offs for Achieving Safe Autonomous Driving

Autonomous driving will challenge the cost ratio for sensor redundancy to ensure overall safety.

A software-defined test platform will be critical to keep pace with the evolution of processor architectures.

The semiconductor and automotive industries are converging as requirements for autonomous driving are impacting microprocessor architectures.

According to the World Health Organization, every year more than 1.25 million lives are cut short because of traffic crashes, and these crashes cost governments approximately 3 percent of GDP. Though the potential impact of autonomous driving is pervasive, extending into personal, economic, and political domains, the potential life savings alone mean autonomous driving could be the most revolutionary invention of our time.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a convergence of sensors, processors, and software to improve safety and ultimately deliver self-driving capability. Most of these systems today use a single sensor, such as radar or camera, and have already made measurable impact. According to a 2016 study by the IIHS, automatic-braking systems reduced rear-end collisions by approximately 40 percent, and collision warning systems cut them by 23 percent. Still, the NHTSA reports that 94 percent of serious car crashes are caused by human error. To move from driver-assist to Level 4 or 5 autonomy and take the driver from behind the wheel, the auto industry faces significantly more complicated challenges. For instance, sensor fusion—the combining of measurement data from many sensors to drive outcomes—is required, and it demands synchronization, high-power processing, and the continued evolution of the sensors themselves. For automotive manufacturers, this means finding the appropriate balance across three critical trade-offs: cost, technology, and strategy.