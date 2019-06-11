Test Smarter With the Latest Enhancements to LabVIEW NXG

AUSTIN, Texas – January 23, 2018 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of platform-based systems that enable engineers and scientists to solve the world’s greatest engineering challenges, announced today a new release of LabVIEW NXG, the next generation of LabVIEW engineering system design software. Engineers can now test smarter with LabVIEW NXG - quickly set up your instruments, customize tests to your device specifications, and easily view results from any web browser, on any device.



This new version of LabVIEW NXG introduces key functionality and reinvents long-standing benefits, particularly for engineers developing, deploying and managing automated test and measurement systems. This release introduces the WebVI, a VI type for building web-based user interfaces (UIs) that can be deployed to any web browser – PC, tablet or phone – with no plug-ins or installers. Additionally, to reduce hardware configuration time, the new SystemDesigner feature automatically discovers connected hardware, displays installed drivers and directly links to available NI and third-party instrument drivers if they are not yet installed.



Furthermore, this latest release expands hardware support to thousands of box instruments and NI’s high-performance PXI modular instrumentation. Now, LabVIEW NXG also delivers programming capabilities such as object-oriented programming and integration with the industry-leading TestStand test management software.



NI designed several features in LabVIEW NXG, such as the WebVI, for use with existing LabVIEW applications without the need for extensive software refactoring. Engineers can reuse test code, including code written with LabVIEW NXG or LabVIEW, through a new package manager interface built on industry-standard package formats.



“By building test systems using LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG, I can work with both versions and take advantage of the unique strengths of each,” said Brian Hoover, test software architect at Samsung SDI. “With this next phase of LabVIEW NXG, I can integrate new ways to visualize data, either on the desktop with vector-based UI graphics or in the browser for secure hosting, into my existing LabVIEW applications to simplify reporting test results.”



As NI builds on its more than 30-year investment in software, this latest update to the next generation of LabVIEW continues a series of fast-paced releases aimed to expand engineering capabilities from design to test. Whether you are buying LabVIEW for the first time or have been on an active service contract for years, you can access both the new version of LabVIEW NXG and LabVIEW 2017. From simple DAQ applications to building complex test systems and smart machines, LabVIEW helps reduce time to market and accelerate engineering productivity.



To evaluate LabVIEW NXG, visit www.ni.com/labviewnxg.