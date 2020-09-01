Nidec Accelerates New Product Introduction using OptimalPlus Analytics Platform

AUSTIN, Texas – September 1, 2020 – NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced Nidec Small Precision Motor and Solutions Business Unit is using the OptimalPlus big data analytics platform to help accelerate new product introduction (NPI) ramp-up and improve manufacturing efficiency. By leveraging OptimalPlus technology, now part of NI, Nidec hopes to constantly improve product quality and drive higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With increasing demand for product reliability due to the proliferation of smart consumer electronics and autonomous cars, ensuring quality and expediting time to market is presenting great challenges for manufacturers worldwide, especially as mechanical and electronic components and manufacturing processes become more complex. The challenge is exacerbated when devices are assembled with hundreds to thousands of subcomponents originating in disparate geographies, and that relevant data is dispersed across separate siloes. This combination makes it exceedingly difficult for manufacturers to understand where the source of product issues may be, address them, and accelerate NPI.

Nidec is always seeking to improve its operations and enhance efficiencies by leveraging advanced technologies. The big data analytics enabled through NI’s OptimalPlus platform, together with its advanced genealogy and root cause analysis capabilities, allows Nidec to extract the insights needed from manufacturing data to overcome quality challenges. This helps them accelerate NPI ramp-up while ensuring their customers get only the best products available.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Nidec on their time-to-market and efficiency mission, and are proud of the significant impact we believe we can make on the success of the effort,” said Uzi Baruch, VP of Transportation Business Unit at NI.

About Nidec

Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori with three engineers and has since grown into a world-leading comprehensive motor manufacturer encompassing more than 300 subsidiaries employing over 120,000 people throughout the world. In 1979, Nidec became the first company in the world to successfully commercialize a direct drive spindle motor for HDDs based on a brushless DC motor. Since then, the company has grown into a world-leading comprehensive motor manufacturer. Nidec is playing an active part in a diverse range of applications including computers, smartphones, home appliances, automobiles, manufacturing sites, robots and more.