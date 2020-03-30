This document contains the NI Package Builder 20.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|971897
|
Vague "Could not find file" Build Error Reported when Packed Project Libraries Version is Different than Package Builder
Package Builder reports a "Could not find file" error during build if a Packed Project Library's bitness is different than Package Builder's bitness and the versions of LabVIEW and TestStand used by Package Builder.
Workaround:
Ensure that the library's bitness matches Package Builder's bitness.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985718
|
No Prompt to Save when Opening a Preexisting Solution on Top of a New Unsaved Solution
If you open a preexisting saved solution while working on a new solution that has not been saved, the saved solution will open without prompting to save the new solution and discard any unsaved work in the new solution.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985732
|
After Resetting the Layout, Package Builder Opens Package Editor Panes in a Small Floating Window
Opening a package Editor pane tab by double-clicking on a package in the Packages pane after reseting the layout opens the pane in a small floating window instead of in the Editor pane.
Workaround:
Close solution and reopen.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985899
|
Building Solution Containing a Local Repository with Missing Properties Reports Vague Error -16022
Using Build Solution to build a local repository with missing properties such as an empty output directory will give "Error -16022 An error occurred while cleaning the output directory. 'Value cannot be null. Parameter name: path2'." without specifying which parameter is causing the error.
Workaround:
Ensure that all of the required Properties for the repository are complete.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985720
|
Error -16523 When Building Packages that Contain TestStand Files that Reference LabVIEW files
Package Builder requires the TestStand 2019 f2 patch to properly support including TestStand sequence files that reference LabVIEW code modules. See the Package Builder reported error for more information.
Workaround:
Install the TestStand 2019 f2 patch, including the TestStand Tools package.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|957675
|
Error Building a Package that Includes a Packaged Project Library Not Referenced by a TestStand Sequence File
Packed Project Libraries included in a package that are not called by TestStand are incorrectly processed during build and result in "Error -19066: The following LabVIEW files were not located. Additional error information from LabVIEW is logged in a separate message."
Workaround:
Click on each of the Packed Project Libraries and uncheck the property "Process during staging" in the Properties pane.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 31, 2020