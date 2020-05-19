This document contains the LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
Bug Number
Legacy ID
Description
Details
|188604
|742191
|
Non-ASCII Characters Cause Unexpected Behavior
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0 currently only supports POSIX locales on Real-Time targets. As a result, using non-ASCII characters with NI Linux Real-Time devices may cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 2, 2020
|986199
Changing programming environment fails to format with generic error
When selecting the "Change Programming Environment" gear in the software wizard, choosing "Other", and then proceeding to Format, the format will fail with a generic error: "The specified software set is invalid and cannot be installed to the target". This situation applies if the currently installed system image does not exist on the host machine when the user attempts to change the programming environment.
Workaround:
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 8, 2020
SaltStack Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652
The LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module is affected by SaltStack security vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652.
Workaround:
Update to LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0.1.
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module: 5.0.1
Added:
May 18, 2020
