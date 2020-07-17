How to Choose Between NI Data Acquisition Devices or Systems

Data acquisition systems (DAS), also called DAQ systems, help validate designs and identify product defects early in the development process. With thousands, if not millions, of products in development every day, you can imagine how many different measurement systems there are.

NI data acquisition systems are built on modular hardware that gives you the freedom to build mixed-measurement systems to meet your specific requirements. While there are two main hardware approaches to consider, options on the software side span from FlexLoggerTM, no programming required, configurable data acquisition application software to a variety of programming languages such as Python, C#.NET, and ANSI C, in addition to full integration with LabVIEW, LabVIEW NXG, and MATLAB using the MathWorks Data Acquisition Toolbox.

Data Acquisition Systems

FlexLogger™ Data Acquisition Software

FlexLogger data acquisition software minimizes the time you would spend on setup and lets you focus on getting the measurements you need. It provides sensor-focused, menu-based workflows for a flexible measurement system that can mix analog sensors, digital I/O, automotive networks, and more. You can extend FlexLogger software’s functionality by integrating third-party hardware or custom analysis with plug-ins.

FlexLoggerTM software supports calibration, alarming, and customizing visual interfaces based on dragging and dropping visual components onto your screen. You have full control over how your data is logged, with options to save data in one or multiple files, start logging based on a key input or alarm triggers, and import metadata from the test to simplify data management. You can view data that has been logged in the FlexLogger data viewer, which visualizes data from multiple sensors and calculated channels, yielding faster insights into your data.

FlexLogger Data Acquisition Application Software

CompactDAQ Hardware

CompactDAQ is a portable, flexible data acquisition approach consisting of a CompactDAQ chassis and C Series I/O modules. It has a capacity of up to 14 I/O modules per chassis and is ideal for applications with a wide mix of measurement types, where scalability and flexibility are important. An Ethernet CompactDAQ chassis can be synchronized over a network, providing tight synchronization across multiple chassis. The ruggedness of the hardware makes CompactDAQ a great fit for high-channel-count distributed DAQ applications in the field.

The C Series I/O modules cover a wide range of input and output functionality. Some modules are sensor-specific, with modules designed to condition sound and vibration measurements, strain gages, temperature sensors, and more. Other modules are specialized for voltage, current, digital I/O, and automotive buses such as CAN and LIN. The modules connect to the chassis backplane, which communicates with a host PC over a USB or Ethernet protocol.

CompactDAQ and C Series I/O Modules

PXI Data Acquisition Hardware

PXI hardware provides a modular approach to high-channel-count data acquisition and sensor measurement applications. It offers chassis with up to 18 slots, tight synchronization on the backplane, and the ability to use an in-chassis controller or a connection to an external PC through a remote-control module, all in a self-contained system for high-channel-count data acquisition systems, that is built with the newest chip technology and running a Windows OS.

The PXI modular hardware approach offers multiple signal-conditioning modules that cover a wide range of applications. From a linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) to analog input, with a range from ± 1 V to ± 600 V, and analog output to RTD and thermocouple, sound and vibration (DSA), and strain/bridge modules, you can design systems ranging from tens to hundreds of channels, mixing and matching measurement functionality and output capabilities. If you need more channels, you can expand your system into multiple chassis.