Home Innovations Electronics Electronics Functional Test Prioritize With an RF Connectivity Functional Test Solution

Prioritize With an RF Connectivity Functional Test Solution

The proliferation of wireless functionality in electronic devices is pressuring test developers to deliver more complex testers within shrinking project schedules. Evolving standards and the integration of multiple wireless technologies into new product designs mean developers must prioritize measurement speed and quality to maintain throughput and yield targets. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:

 

  • Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements
  • Operate within the expected cycle-time limit
  • Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule
  • Fit into manufacturing processes physically and operationally 

NI's Wireless Connectivity Functional Test Solution

  • PXI Vector Signal Transceiver ensures confidence in your test data with industry-leading measurement quality, supporting the latest and emerging wireless standards.
  • TestStandLabVIEW, and RFmx software provide rapid development of complex test steps and sequences.
  • PXI systems conserve floorspace due to their small, light form factor. Order them preassembled and installed using NI ATE Core Configurations.
  • SystemLink™ software deploys software updates and democratizes data insights to optimize operational efficiency.

Solution Advantages

  • Decrease cycle time with the fastest measurement speed on the market and multiDUT testing.

  • Support new test requirements with a modular approach.

  • Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.

  • Lower the price per channel.

“We need a test solution that combines the RF test capability with the analog and digital components. We also need to be able to improve our overall capacity. So far, we have doubled our throughput by using multisite testing provided by the NI platform.”

-Eric Westberg, Portfolio Manager, RF Power, NXP

BUILD YOUR SOLUTION WITH THE NI ECOSYSTEM

NI Alliance Partner Network

The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.

Services and Support

NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.

Talk with a Technical Expert about Your Test Needs

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.