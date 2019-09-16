You can choose between two options for attending NIWeek:
This pass gives you access to everything NIWeek has to offer to help you engineer a better world. NI Partners: The NI Partner Day keynote and sessions are included with your full conference registration.
Learning
• All technical sessions across four tracks
• NI Partner Day (NI partners only)
• Hands-on sessions
• Engineering culture sessions
• Keynotes
• Exhibit Hall
Networking
• Official NIWeek Conference Party
• Happy hours
• Daily breakfasts and lunches
This free pass includes daily access to NIWeek keynotes and the Exhibit Hall and limited access to sessions and networking events.
Learning
• Keynotes
• Engineering culture sessions
• Exhibit Hall
Networking
• NIWeek Welcome Reception
Note: You can upgrade your NIWeek pass during registration to include lunch, conference party access, T-shirts, and more at an additional cost.
|Early Bird (Through March 1)
|Advance (Through May 1)
|On-Site (Beginning May 2)
|Full Conference
|Individual
|$1,000
|$1,300
|$1,600
|Group Discount Pricing (buy 2, get 1 free)
|$2,000
|$2,600
|$3,200
|Day
|$400
|$600
|$800
|Full Conference Special Pricing | Group discount pricing (buy 2, get 1 free) is available for NI Partner Day + Full Conference
|NI Partner Day + NIWeek Full Conference
|$700
|$900
|$1,200
|LabVIEW Champion Full Conference
|$500
|$500
|$500
|Academic Full Conference
|$300
|$300
|$300
|Other Options
|NI Partner Day Only
|$200
|$200
|$200
|NIWeek Lite
|$0
|$0
|$0
*NI Partner Full Conference registration includes access to NIWeek and our NI Partner Day program.
As part of an NI Enterprise Agreement, your company may have credits for complimentary full conference access to NIWeek. Email ea.training@ni.com to learn more.