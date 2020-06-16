NI Calls on All to Engineer Ambitiously

AUSTIN, Texas – June 16, 2020 – National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) today unveiled an updated brand identity including a new logo, visual identity, enhanced digital experiences and a brand campaign recognizing and celebrating the contributions of the engineers and enterprises who “Engineer Ambitiously™” every day. Now known simply as NI, the company is recommitting itself to connecting the bold people, ideas and technologies required to push our world forward. And to share the stories of those who aim higher and go bigger, NI has launched Perspectives, a new experience debuting today with a message from NI CEO Eric Starkloff.

“At the heart of NI is our commitment to empowering engineers as they work to solve the problems of today, tomorrow and the next 100 years,” said Carla Piñeyro Sublett, CMO at NI. “Our customers are making their mark on the world. They inspire us all with feats of brilliance and innovations that will impact this planet and beyond. And our updated brand identity reflects their story and is a reminder and celebration of their contributions to society and of their unwavering ability to engineer the extraordinary.”

For more than four decades, NI has partnered with the talented engineers and enterprises using its test and measurement technologies to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, NI’s software-connected approach is helping its customers test new innovations quicker, more reliably and more safely. NI is modernizing the test and measurement industry by coupling its rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities to help customers rapidly create what’s next.

“We’re developing advanced plasma rocket propulsion technologies that will enable a variety of commercial, cislunar and deep-space applications,” said Dr. Franklin Chang-Diaz, CEO and president of Ad Astra and a member of the NASA Astronaut Hall of Fame. “NI is a critical technology partner that’s been by our side throughout this journey, one that will redefine space travel for generations to come. Its test and measurement technologies enable us to focus on what we do best – preparing for mankind’s next giant leap.”

The stories of today’s engineer and global unveiling of NI’s new brand identity may be viewed live at 9:00 a.m. CT on June 16.