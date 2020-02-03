Terms of Use

Third Party Providers.

Third Party Provider Pages.

Certain portions of the Site feature information regarding the products or services of third party providers. Third party providers include, without limitation, third parties that make available Third-Party Add-On Products (as defined below) and National Instruments Alliance Partner program members. Information about such products and services is provided by the respective third party providers, who are solely responsible for such information and content, as well as for their respective products and services, including without limitation Third-Party Add-On Products. NI believes that the respective third party providers offer the types of products described and the support services indicated, but NI is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the descriptions. Links to third party provider websites provided on the Site are subject to the terms regarding "Links To Other Web Sites" provided above.

Third Party Provider Add-On Products Available for Purchase on ni.com.

Certain third party add-on products made available for purchase on the LabVIEW Tools Network portion of the Site are sold to you by third parties, as indicated in the product pages of such third party products ("Third-Party Add-On Products"). NI is merely providing a service to you by facilitating the sale of these Add-Ons through the Site. When you purchase a Third-Party Add-On Product through the Site, you agree to make payment for the Third-Party Add On Product and that NI may charge you accordingly for any such product purchased as well as for any applicable taxes. All products sold on the Site are sold to you by NI subject to NI's Terms and Conditions of Sale.

Disclaimers Regarding National Instruments Alliance Partner Program Members, Other Third Party Providers, and Third-Party Add-On Products.

National Instruments Alliance Partner program members (including without limitation those Alliance Program members who qualify for Select Integrator status), third parties that make available Third-Party Add-On Products, and other third party providers are business entities independent from NI and have no partnership or joint-venture relationship with NI; furthermore, none of the foregoing is an agent of NI’s. Although NI has a process to qualify and annually review Alliance Program members, neither the National Instruments Alliance Partner program members or any other third party providers themselves, nor any of the software programs, documentation, imagery, logos, materials, goods or services posted, provided or offered by any of them, including without limitation Third-Party Add-On Products, are affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by NI. NI has not fully tested, if at all, the third party provider products (including without limitation the Third-Party Add-On Products), and NI does not warrant or assume any responsibility for, and shall have no responsibility or liability associated with, the testing, sale, purchase, use, or support of third party provider products (including without limitation the Third-Party Add-On Products) or services or any other materials associated therewith. Any concerns, support requests, or questions you have regarding the products or services of third party providers (including without limitation the Third-Party Add-On Products) or related content should be addressed directly with the applicable third party provider. NI DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITIES FOR AND MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH RESPECT TO THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE THIRD-PARTY ADD-ON PRODUCTS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SITE) OR SERVICES PROVIDED BY THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY AND ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.

Some jurisdictions do not allow limitations on implied warranties, so these limitations may not apply to you. You may have other rights that vary by jurisdiction.