This document contains the Vision Builder for Automated Inspection known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|197928
|726965
|
Shipping Example Inspections return validation errors when opened under a Simulated Target.
Shipping Example Inspections return validation errors when opened under a Simulated Target.
Workaround:
To fix the error, open the Read Image File Step and look at the relative path specified "..\DemoImg\NameOfThePartInspected". Point the step to the following absolute path:
"C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Vision Builder AI 2018\DemoImg\NameOfThePartInspected"
|
Reported Version:
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 10, 2019
|460634
|380612
|
Using a TCP slave device with the Vision Builder AI API and the main Vision Builder AI application simultaneously can cause the device to stop communicating.
Using a TCP slave device with the Vision Builder AI API and the main Vision Builder AI application simultaneously can cause the device to stop communicating.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2012
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Feb 15, 2013
|462190
|199035
|
If you configure a step to pass or fail based on pixel distances and subsequently calibrate the image, the step compares calibrated values against pixel-based limits.
If you configure a step to pass or fail based on pixel distances and subsequently calibrate the image, the step compares calibrated values against pixel-based limits.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 19, 2011
|463363
|194211
|
If you lose connection and reconnect to a remote target after starting an inspection in the Vision Builder AI Configuration interface, the inspection reopens in the Vision Builder Inspection interface.
If you lose connection and reconnect to a remote target after starting an inspection in the Vision Builder AI Configuration interface, the inspection reopens in the Vision Builder Inspection interface.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 19, 2011
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
Explore Support Content and Product Documentation
Ask the NI Community
Request Support from an Engineer
A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country