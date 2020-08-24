InsightCM 3.7 Bug Fixes

Created Aug 24, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of InsightCM 3.6 and InsightCM 3.7, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM.

996929

Devices do not terminate OPC UA connection before creating new connection

When the connection between a device and OPC server is lost, the device automatically initiates a new connection but does not close the old connection. This can lead to connection issues with servers that limit the maximum amount of connections.

Workaround:

Reboot the device.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.3

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

Aug 16, 2020
1003062

Variant data corruption prevents device from sending any data

In rare occasions, collected data may be corrupted on the device before it is sent to the InsightCM server. The device will report the following error -386731. Previously, this would prevent the device from sending data again until it was reformatted, but the device now automatically handles the corrupted data.

Workaround:

Format device and redeploy device image.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.1

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

Aug 16, 2020
1015163

User is not warned that data will be lost before changing asset type

When changing the asset type of an asset with previously collected data, the user is not warned that this will lead to deletion of the asset's data.

Workaround:

Do not change the asset type of an asset with previously collected data.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.1

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

Aug 16, 2020
1078012

Uncaught error during waterfall plot manipulation

When manipulating waterfall plots, InsightCM would occasionally report the following error: "Uncaught ax.dtick error:NaN".

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.1

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

N/A
1100019

Properly configured MCSA Motor asset sometimes fails validation

Synchronous speed values could not be set below 360 RPM and 300 RPM for 60 Hz and 50 Hz MCSA motors, respectively.

Workaround:

Edit the Motor (MCSA) asset definition with the InsightCM Console.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.6

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

N/A
1099393

Cannot read property 'Comments' of null when opening comment

Occasionally, opening comments may lead to a server exception.

Workaround:

Reload page.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.5

Resolved Version:

InsightCM: 3.7

Added:

N/A

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).