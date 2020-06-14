Keep Pace With a Standardized Development Process

The RCA paper describes the process of identifying shared inputs and outputs across multiple functional components and missile programs to define the requirements of its modular hardware system. That process of identifying and separating common elements that can be addressed together is the basis of abstraction. Larger instrumentation standardization efforts and a move toward commercial off-the-shelf technology have led to modular hardware standards like VXI, PXI, PXIe, and AXIe that are used in test organizations across many industries. Standard modular hardware platforms abstract redundant elements like power supplies, cooling, and user interfaces to single points within the system.

In the report Design and Acquisition of Software for Defense Systems, the Defense Science Board (DSB) states, “many of the capabilities provided by our weapons systems are derived from the software of the system, not the hardware. This shift from hardware-enabled capabilities to software-enabled capabilities is increasing quickly.” Modern instrumentation increasingly includes processors and software-defined components like FPGAs. To get the most out of these modern test solutions, defining measurement systems in software is not only beneficial but necessary.

The best test software engineering teams are building abstracted test software that delivers even more benefits than abstracted hardware provides. An abstracted software platform comprises layers that perform specific functions. This allows teams to repair and upgrade each module individually while isolating other layers by maintaining the same inputs and outputs. “With dozens of legacy business lines, software standardization has to address the history of each group,” said Mark Keith, chief engineer at Honeywell Aerospace. “The purpose [of abstraction] is to minimize or eliminate the need for software modifications when that obsolete hardware is replaced.”