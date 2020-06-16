NI Partner Network: Automating Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Systems

Designing and automating Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) systems is easier than you may think. This session introduces you to the NI tools available to you to build an automated test system that traceably validates product requirements at both the software and hardware phases of product development.

Understand the roles VeriStand, TestStand, and DIAdem play in the V-cycle.

Learn how NI tools enable you to test faster by providing you with foundational software for your HIL test assets, allowing you to focus on test development.

Learn how NI tools can be integrated to further automate test execution and data analysis while tracking requirements.

This webinar is presented by the NI Partner Network as part of the NI Partner webinars series.