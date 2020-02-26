Optimize Semiconductor Power Efficiency and Performance

As the demand for energy efficiency grows, engineers struggle to quickly measure, analyze, and react to power consumption and performance data. Traditional instrumentation, such as oscilloscopes and DMMs, are too expensive to scale, and low-cost data acquisition solutions aren't always accurate enough. Faced with this difficult decision, some organizations choose not to fully analyze power efficiency, leaving them at risk of missing market windows or losing competitive opportunities.
A semiconductor power validation solution must:
Provide a cost-effective and consistent way to measure semiconductor power consumption
Enable engineers to quickly acquire, visualize, and analyze measurement data
Provide accurate and relevant feedback to designers and potential customers
Perform shunt resistor-based power measurements with specialized, high-accuracy instrumentation built on the PXI platform.
Customize measurement parameters to optimize for sample rate, resolution, and channel count.
Configure and execute synchronized power measurements without programming using FlexLogger™ measurement software.
Quickly locate, inspect, analyze, and report on measurement data using DIAdem data analysis software.
Acquire reliable and consistent power measurements for design feedback, customer enablement, and competitive insight.
Scale from a few channels to hundreds of channels in a compact form factor.
Gain the insight needed to optimize power efficiency and performance for the target market segment.
Accelerate customer engagements with quick access to meaningful power consumption data.
Maximize the efficiency of design and validation teams with a complete solution for power measurements.
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.