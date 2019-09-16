Registration

Early bird registration ends March 1, 2020.

You can choose between two options for attending NIWeek:

NIWeek Full Conference Pass

 

This pass gives you access to everything NIWeek has to offer to help you engineer a better world. NI Partners: The NI Partner Day keynote and sessions are included with your full conference registration.

Learning
 • All technical sessions across four tracks
 • NI Partner Day (NI partners only)
 • Hands-on sessions
 • Engineering culture sessions
 • Keynotes 
 • Exhibit Hall

 

Networking 
 • Official NIWeek Conference Party
 • Happy hours 
 • Daily breakfasts and lunches

NIWeek Lite Pass

 

This free pass includes daily access to NIWeek keynotes and the Exhibit Hall and limited access to sessions and networking events.

 

Learning 

• Keynotes 

• Engineering culture sessions 

• Exhibit Hall 

 

Networking 

• NIWeek Welcome Reception 

 

Note: You can upgrade your NIWeek pass during registration to include lunch, conference party access, T-shirts, and more at an additional cost.

  Early Bird (Through March 1) Advance (Through May 1) On-Site (Beginning May 2)
Full Conference
Individual $1,000 $1,300 $1,600
Group Discount Pricing (buy 2, get 1 free) $2,000 $2,600 $3,200
Day $400 $600 $800
Full Conference Special Pricing | Group discount pricing (buy 2, get 1 free) is available for NI Partner Day + Full Conference
NI Partner Day + NIWeek Full Conference $700 $900 $1,200
LabVIEW Champion Full Conference $500 $500 $500
Academic Full Conference $300 $300 $300
Other Options
NI Partner Day Only $200 $200 $200
NIWeek Lite $0 $0 $0

 

*NI Partner Full Conference registration includes access to NIWeek and our NI Partner Day program.

Enterprise Agreement Program

As part of an NI Enterprise Agreement, your company may have credits for complimentary full conference access to NIWeek. Email ea.training@ni.com to learn more.