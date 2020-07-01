Home About NI Bold Future

New Look. New Name. Same Quality.

Shelley GretleinVP Marketing

published

06.16.2020

Hi there.

You may have noticed we look a little different. Maybe you received a redesigned box, or you’ve seen our new website. You may also have noticed that we’re just going by NI now-hopefully that’s easier for you to remember us by. Even though we’ve made some changes, rest assured the new measurement device or product you purchased offers the same level of quality measurement device or capable software you expect from NI—just in new packaging.

Overall, we’re evolving our look and feel to reflect our commitment to you—to better support you and your teams as you engineer the extraordinary. Read more about our quality initiatives in our products and throughout the overall supply chain.

Product or System New Look
NI License Manager Now
NI Package Manager Now


If you’d like to learn more about how we’re reshaping our business to better serve you, check out ni.com/perspectives where you can explore current trends and hot topics.

