NI-XNET Overview

Use sessions, clusters, and frames to set up your NI-XNET interfaces.
You can edit NI-XNET databases directly from VeriStand by launching the NI-XNET Database Editor from System Explorer.
A cluster is a description of a single network, such as a CAN bus, within an XNET database. For importing frames, each port in VeriStand is associated with a single cluster within an XNET database. A cluster can contain an arbitrary number of frames.
A frame is a message that transmits across an embedded network. In VeriStand, frames are either inputs (incoming frames) or outputs (outgoing frames), and are classified according to their transmission characteristics. For example, event-triggered frames transmit only when a specific event occurs. Frames also contain information such as ID numbers and timing data that you can access through Frame Information channels in VeriStand.
You can import frames into VeriStand in either signal or raw data format. Signal format frames contain signals and raw data format frames contain channels. These terms refer to the basic data exchange unit on the network.
The specific format and characteristics of frames vary based on the communication protocol you use. Refer to the NI-XNET Hardware and Software Help for detailed information about frame formats.