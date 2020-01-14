VeriStand .NET Reference

Execution API NationalInstruments.VeriStand.ClientAPI (in NationalInstruments.VeriStand.ClientAPI.dll) Automates the operation of an VeriStand application on the target. For example, you can read and write channel data, control running models, configure alarm states and read data from alarms, and access Workspace tools.

System Definition API NationalInstruments.VeriStand.SystemDefinitionAPI (in NationalInstruments.VeriStand.SystemDefinitionAPI.dll) Automates the operation and configuration of a system definition file. This API performs the same operations as configuring the file in the System Explorer window.

Stimulus Profile Definition API NationalInstruments.VeriStand.StimulusProfileDefinitionApi (in NationalInstruments.VeriStand.RealTimeSequenceDefinitionApi.dll) Automates the operation and configuration of stimulus profiles. This API performs the same operations as configuring stimulus profiles in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

Real-Time Sequence Definition API NationalInstruments.VeriStand.RealTimeSequenceDefinitionApi (in NationalInstruments.VeriStand.RealTimeSequenceDefinitionApi.dll) Automates the operation and configuration of real-time sequences. This API performs the same operations as configuring real-time sequences in the Stimulus Profile Editor.