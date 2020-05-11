Importing and Managing Batches of Model Parameters with the VeriStand Editor

Use the VeriStand Editor's Model Parameter Manager tab to import and apply model parameter values defined in an external .txt file to a model.Before you begin, you must deploy and connect to a system definition with models before you can work with model parameters.
Maintaining model parameter values in external files allows you to quickly switch between batches of test parameters without manually entering the values. This tool is also useful for managing multiple parameters from a single interface.
Setting the value of a parameter is a two-step process: importing or calculating new values, and then applying the new values.