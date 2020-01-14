Logging Data with the VeriStand Editor

Create logging specification (.nivslspec) files to configure and execute host-side data logging from the VeriStand Editor.
You can add and configure logging specifications after connecting to a deployed system definition. This enables you to adjust which channels to log, when to start and stop logging, the format of log files produce by the control, and more at run time. You can also configure logging specifications to automate post-processing actions, such as merging log data or producing reports, for log files produced during a log session.
The following image highlights the parts of the VeriStand Editor you use to add and configure a logging specification.
|
Logging Specification—The logging specification file appears in the Files pane under the current project. You can select the logging specification file you want to configure.
To create a new logging specification file, right-click the project file and select.
|Logging specification file screen—When you open a logging specification file in VeriStand, the file is displayed in a screen. Use the screen to add channels to log.
|Configuration section—Contains various options for configuring the log session, such as when to start and stop logging, how to save the log files, and options for post processing of log files.
|
Log Management tool—Displays all of the logging specification files in your project. You can use the Log Management tool to view the state of logging specifications and to manually start and stop logging sessions.
To display this tab, click Log Management in the Tool Launcher.
|
Execution Control section—Contains Start and Stop options for the selected logging specification file.
Click Start to begin a log session. If you specified to log immediately, logging begins as soon as you click Start. If you specified a start trigger, logging begins when the start trigger is met.