Logging Data with the VeriStand Editor

Create logging specification (.nivslspec) files to configure and execute host-side data logging from the VeriStand Editor.

You can add and configure logging specifications after connecting to a deployed system definition. This enables you to adjust which channels to log, when to start and stop logging, the format of log files produce by the control, and more at run time. You can also configure logging specifications to automate post-processing actions, such as merging log data or producing reports, for log files produced during a log session.

The following image highlights the parts of the VeriStand Editor you use to add and configure a logging specification.