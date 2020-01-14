Using NI-XNET Interfaces

Use NI-XNET interfaces to communicate and interact with applications that require real-time, high-speed manipulation of hundreds of Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), and FlexRay frames and signals.

Popular application types to use the NI-XNET platform include hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, rapid control prototyping, bus monitoring, and automation control.

The NI-XNET platform includes a series of high-performance CAN, LIN, and FlexRay communication protocol interfaces used by automotive and industrial networks.