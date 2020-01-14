Using NI-XNET Interfaces

Use NI-XNET interfaces to communicate and interact with applications that require real-time, high-speed manipulation of hundreds of Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), and FlexRay frames and signals.
Popular application types to use the NI-XNET platform include hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, rapid control prototyping, bus monitoring, and automation control.
The NI-XNET platform includes a series of high-performance CAN, LIN, and FlexRay communication protocol interfaces used by automotive and industrial networks.
|Goal
|Task
|Add an NI-XNET database
|Create a standardized file for embedded system communication in a FIBEX (.xml), CANdb (.dbc), NI-CAN (.ncd), or LDF (.ldf) format.
|Edit an NI-XNET database
|Use the NI-XNET Database Editor to configure a basic network, define frames and exchanged signals, and assign frames to Electronic Control Units (ECUs).
|Import NI-XNET frames
|Import incoming or outgoing frames from an NI-XNET database.
|Use NI-XNET frame IDs
|Use frame IDs to prioritize event-triggered frames, filter log file frames, and filter CAN data replay file frames.
|Access timing and ID information for incoming NI-XNET frames
|Create Frame Information channels to track timestamps and frame IDs.
|Log incoming NI-XNET frames
|Create TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files to record incoming frame data during an NI-XNET session.
|Replay logged NI-XNET CAN frame data
|Add and replay TDMS (.tdms) or NI-XNET log (.ncl) files on a CAN bus.
|Configure cyclic NI-XNET CAN frame faulting
|Configure outgoing cyclic frames of NI-XNET CAN interfaces by adding Skip Cyclic Frames and Transmit Time channels.
|Configure cyclic redundancy checks (CRCs) and counters for outgoing NI-XNET CAN frames
|Specify the bytes for outgoing frames of NI-XNET CAN interfaces to include in CRCs and add counters that increment each time the frame transmits across the bus.