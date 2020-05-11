Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Undeploying the System Definition from an Individual Target

Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Use the Manage Targets dialog box to undeploy the system definition from an old target.

Undeploying the system definition from a target also disconnects the target.
  1. Click Tool Launcher in the VeriStand Editor.
  2. Click Manage Targets to display the Manage Targets dialog box.
  3. Select the target or targets that you want to undeploy the system definition.
  4. Click Undeploy.
Check that the State indicator in the Manage Targets dialog box shows that the target is disconnected. Once the system definition is undeployed, you must redeploy it before you can reconnect the target.

