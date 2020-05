Undeploying the System Definition from an Individual Target

Use the Manage Targets dialog box to undeploy the system definition from an old target.

Click Tool Launcher in the VeriStand Editor. Click Manage Targets to display the Manage Targets dialog box. Select the target or targets that you want to undeploy the system definition. Click Undeploy.

Undeploying the system definition from a target also disconnects the target. Check that theindicator in thedialog box shows that the target is disconnected. Once the system definition is undeployed, you must redeploy it before you can reconnect the target.