Updating a Stimulus Profile to Use a Text File for Model Parameters

Configure an existing stimulus profile to use a text file to update model parameters without having to create and run multiple profiles.
Before you begin,
deploy the engine demo's system definition
.
-
In the
VeriStand Editor, click
.
-
Click
, navigate to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Return Value, and double-click the Engine Demo Return Value stimulus profile.
-
Save the stimulus profile as
Update Model Parameters tutorial
in the
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters
directory.
-
Optional:
If you want to run the stimulus profile in the
VeriStand Editor, update the Setup step.
-
Right-click
Open VeriStand Workspace
and select
Delete.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Command Shell
into the
Setup.
-
In the
Property Browser, specify the full path to
VeriStand.exe
as the
Filename.
Note
You can
add arguments
in the
Property Browser
for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
and drag
Update Model Parameters from File
into
Main, above the Real-Time Sequence Call.
-
In the
Property Browser, set
Source
to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters\OriginalParameterValues.txt
If you open this file in a text editor, you can see that it resets the three key parameters for testing purposes back to their initial values.
a [-7/9 0.5; -2/3 0] {environment temperature (C)} 25 {idle speed (RPM)} 900
In this code,
a
is the A matrix for the engine state-space model,
{environment temperature (C)}
is the temperature of the environment in which the engine operates, and
{idle speed (RPM)}
is the RPM the engine maintains while idle.
Note
VeriStand expects parameter names to start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores. If a parameter name does not fit this convention, you can enclose it in curly braces ( { } ) to indicate that the string is a model parameter.
-
Select the Prompt Operator step that appears after the Real-Time Sequence Call and change the
Message
to
Model parameters set to default values
and the
Dialog Title
to
New Parameter Values.
-
Add a second Update Model Parameters from File after the Prompt Operator, and set the Source to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters\ParameterUpdate1.txt.
This file changes the environment temperature and the idle speed of the engine to very high values:
{environment temperature (C)} 75 {idle speed (RPM)} 2000
-
Right-click the Prompt Operator you configured and select
Copy.
-
Right-click
Main, and select
Paste
to add another operator prompt to the end of section. Update its message to
Environment temperature set to 75 and Idle RPM set to 2000.
-
Copy the Real-Time Sequence Call and paste it after the prompt.
Because you are running the same test on each update of the model, you do not need to configure the sequence.
-
Add a third Update Model Parameters from File after the Prompt Operator, and set the Source to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters\ParameterUpdate2.txt.
This file demonstrates some more advanced operations:
tempConversionFactor 0.5 {environment temperature (C)} 50 * tempConversionFactor subscript subfile.txt
The first line declares a temporary variable, tempConversionFactor. The second line uses this variable in a calculation. Temporary variables are local to the file in which you create them.
The third line uses the subscript command to call another text file
subfile.txt. This subscript sets a few more parameter values. When you call a file as a subscript, VeriStand inserts the contents of the subscript file into the calling file at the line that contains the subscript call.
-
Create another Prompt Operator with the Message
Environment temperature reset to 25 C and the 'a' matrix (which controls RPM adjustments) changed to model a different engine.
-
Copy and paste another call to the real-time sequence.
-
Optional:
If you want to ensure you leave your system in a known state, add another Update Model Parameters from File that calls
OriginalParameterValues.txt.
-
Click
Update Model Parameters tutorial.nivsstimprof
and in the
Property Browser
disable
Stop Execution on Fail.
-
Save
the stimulus profile.
The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.
After updating the stimulus profile,
run it
. Each a time a test completes, click OK in the operator prompt to advance to the next model update.
Note
Some tests, such as the extreme conditions in
ParameterUpdate1.txt, fail quickly.