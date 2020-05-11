Updating a Stimulus Profile to Use a Text File for Model Parameters

You can add arguments in the Property Browser for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.

In the Property Browser , specify the full path to VeriStand.exe as the Filename .

In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Command Shell into the Setup .

If you want to run the stimulus profile in the VeriStand Editor , update the Setup step.

In the Steps palette, expand VeriStand Control» Workspace and drag Update Model Parameters from File into Main , above the Real-Time Sequence Call.

In this code,is the A matrix for the engine state-space model,is the temperature of the environment in which the engine operates, andis the RPM the engine maintains while idle.

VeriStand expects parameter names to start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores. If a parameter name does not fit this convention, you can enclose it in curly braces ( { } ) to indicate that the string is a model parameter.

Select the Prompt Operator step that appears after the Real-Time Sequence Call and change the Message to Model parameters set to default values and the Dialog Title to New Parameter Values .

Right-click Main , and select Paste to add another operator prompt to the end of section. Update its message to Environment temperature set to 75 and Idle RPM set to 2000 .

\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters\ParameterUpdate2.txt . Add a third Update Model Parameters from File after the Prompt Operator, and set the Source to <Common Data>

tempConversionFactor 0.5 {environment temperature (C)} 50 * tempConversionFactor subscript subfile.txt

The first line declares a temporary variable, tempConversionFactor. The second line uses this variable in a calculation. Temporary variables are local to the file in which you create them.

The third line uses the subscript command to call another text file subfile.txt. This subscript sets a few more parameter values. When you call a file as a subscript, VeriStand inserts the contents of the subscript file into the calling file at the line that contains the subscript call.