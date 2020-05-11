Creating a Stimulus Profile to call CSV Files

Create a stimulus profile that calls two Comma Separated Values (.csv) files like a real-time sequence.

VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher » Stimulus Profile Editor In the, click

In the Stimulus Profile Editor, click New Stimulus Profile.

Engine Demo CSV File Replay tutorial.nivsstimprof in the \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo CSV File Replay directory. Save the stimulus profile asin the <Common Data> directory.

Add a step to launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Command Shell into Setup. In the Property Browser, specify the full path to VeriStand.exe as the Filename. Note You can add arguments in the Property Browser for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to. When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the VeriStand Editor or Workspace so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.

Expand Real-Time Sequences and drag Real-Time Sequence Call step into Main.

Property Browser, next to File Path, click Browse and select \Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo CSV File Replay\WarmUp Phase 1.csv . In the, next to File Path, clickand select <Common Data>

Click the Target Name pull-down and select Controller to execute the CSV file on the Controller target.

In the Sequences palette, expand Real-Time Sequence Library» Standard» Timing and drag WaitUntilSettled into Main.

In the Property Browser, configure the WaitUntilSettled sequence. Click the Target Name pull-down and select Controller. Click the Type pull-down and select AlwaysPass Next to Signal, select Channel and click Browse to display the system definition channel tree. View aliases to display the aliases defined in the system definition. Clickto display the aliases defined in the system definition. Double-click ActualRPM to assign this alias to the parameter. Next to UpperLimit, select Constant and enter 500000 . Next to LowerLimit, select Constant and enter 2400 . Next to Timeout, select Constant and enter 120 .

Drag another Real-Time Sequence Call step into Main.

In the Property Browser, configure the step to call WarmUp Phase 2.csv , located in the same directory as WarmUp Phase 1.csv , and set the Target Name to Controller.