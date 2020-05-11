Creating a Stimulus Profile to call CSV Files

Create a stimulus profile that calls two Comma Separated Values (.csv) files like a real-time sequence.
Before you begin,
deploy the engine demo's system definition
.
-
In the
VeriStand Editor, click
.
-
In the
Stimulus Profile Editor, click
New Stimulus Profile.
-
Save the stimulus profile as
Engine Demo CSV File Replay tutorial.nivsstimprof
in the
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo CSV File Replay
directory.
-
Add a step to launch the
VeriStand Editor.
When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the
VeriStand Editor
or
Workspace
so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Command Shell
into
Setup.
-
In the
Property Browser, specify the full path to
VeriStand.exe
as the
Filename.
Note
You can
add arguments
in the
Property Browser
for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.
-
Expand
Real-Time Sequences
and drag
Real-Time Sequence Call
step into
Main.
-
In the
Property Browser, next to File Path, click
Browse
and select
<Common Data>
\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo CSV File Replay\WarmUp Phase 1.csv.
-
Click the
Target Name
pull-down and select
Controller
to execute the CSV file on the Controller target.
-
In the
Sequences
palette, expand
and drag
WaitUntilSettled
into
Main.
-
In the
Property Browser, configure the WaitUntilSettled sequence.
-
Click the
Target Name
pull-down and select
Controller.
-
Click the
Type
pull-down and select
AlwaysPass
-
Next to Signal, select
Channel
and click
Browse
to display the system definition channel tree.
-
Click
View aliases
to display the aliases defined in the system definition.
-
Double-click
ActualRPM
to assign this alias to the parameter.
-
Next to UpperLimit, select
Constant
and enter
500000.
-
Next to LowerLimit, select
Constant
and enter
2400.
-
Next to Timeout, select
Constant
and enter
120.
-
Drag another
Real-Time Sequence Call
step into
Main.
-
In the
Property Browser, configure the step to call
WarmUp Phase 2.csv, located in the same directory as
WarmUp Phase 1.csv, and set the
Target Name
to
Controller.
-
Save
the stimulus profile.
The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.
After creating the stimulus profile,
run it
.