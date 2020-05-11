Creating a Stimulus Profile to Play a Macro File

Create a stimulus profile to call a macro file that contains data from a previous engine test.
Before you begin,
deploy the engine demo's system definition
.
-
In the
VeriStand Editor, click
.
-
In the
Stimulus Profile Editor, click
New Stimulus Profile.
-
Save the stimulus profile as
Engine Demo Macro Player tutorial.nivsstimprof
in the
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Macro Player
directory.
-
Add a step to launch the
VeriStand Editor.
When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the
VeriStand Editor
or
Workspace
so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Command Shell
into
Setup.
-
In the
Property Browser, specify the full path to
VeriStand.exe
as the
Filename.
Note
You can
add arguments
in the
Property Browser
for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Macro Player
to
Main.
-
In the
Property Browser
next to VeriStand Macro File, click
Browse
and select
<Common Data>
\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Macro Player\Engine Demo Macro.nivsmacro.
-
Click the
Playback Mode
pull-down and select
UseTiming
to play back the macro file using the timing information embedded in the file.
-
Save
the stimulus profile.
The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.
After creating the stimulus profile,
run it
.