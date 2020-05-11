Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Creating a Stimulus Profile to Play a Macro File

    Last Modified: March 27, 2020

    Create a stimulus profile to call a macro file that contains data from a previous engine test.

    Before you begin, deploy the engine demo's system definition.
    1. In the VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher » Stimulus Profile Editor .
    2. In the Stimulus Profile Editor, click New Stimulus Profile.
    3. Save the stimulus profile as Engine Demo Macro Player tutorial.nivsstimprof in the <Common Data> \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Macro Player directory.
    4. Add a step to launch the VeriStand Editor.
      1. In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Command Shell into Setup.
      2. In the Property Browser, specify the full path to VeriStand.exe as the Filename.
        spd-note-note
        Note

        You can add arguments in the Property Browser for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.

      When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the VeriStand Editor or Workspace so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
    5. In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Macro Player to Main.
    6. In the Property Browser next to VeriStand Macro File, click Browse and select <Common Data> \Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Macro Player\Engine Demo Macro.nivsmacro.
    7. Click the Playback Mode pull-down and select UseTiming to play back the macro file using the timing information embedded in the file.
    8. Save the stimulus profile.

    The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.

    After creating the stimulus profile, run it.

