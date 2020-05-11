Creating a Stimulus Profile to Log Data

Create a stimulus profile that logs RPM and Temperature data as a TMDS file.

VeriStand Editor, click Tool Launcher » Stimulus Profile Editor In the, click

In the Stimulus Profile Editor, click New Stimulus Profile.

Engine Demo Logging tutorial.nivsstimprof in the \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging directory. Save the stimulus profile asin the <Common Data> directory.

Add a step to launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Steps palette, expand Other and drag Command Shell into Setup. In the Property Browser, specify the full path to VeriStand.exe as the Filename. Note You can add arguments in the Property Browser for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to. When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the VeriStand Editor or Workspace so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.

In the Steps palette, expand Logging and drag Start Logging into Main. A Channel Group step automatically appears under Start Logging. This step logs execution data for the channels you specify in each Channel Group that appears under this step.

From the Steps palette, drag another Channel Group into Start Logging so it contains two groups.

Click the Start Logging step and, in the Property Browser, configure it. Enter the Configuration Name as Logging Configuration Demo . File Path to \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging , enter the File name as Log File , and click Save. Browse theto <Common Data> , enter theas, and click Enable Replace Existing File. Enter the Log Rate [Hz] as 100 . Click the Trigger Condition pull-down and select none. Click the Segment Options pull-down and select DoNotSegment.

Click the first Channel Group and, in the Property Browser, configure it. Enter the Channel Group Name as RPM . Browse the Channels, expand Aliases, and enable ActualRPM and DesiredRPM.

Click the second Channel Group and, in the Property Browser, configure it. Enter the Channel Group Name as Temperature . Browse the Channels, expand Aliases, and enable EngineTemp. VeriStand logs data from the channels in the RPM and Temperature groups to Log File.tdms .

In the Steps palette, expand Real-Time Sequences and drag Real-Time Sequence Call into Main.

Configure the Real-Time Sequence Call. Property Browser, browse the File Path to \VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging\Engine Demo Logging.nivsseq . In the, browse theto <Common Data> Click the Target Name pull-down and select Controller.

In the Steps palette, drag Stop Logging into Clean Up.

In the Property Browser of the step, enter the Configuration Name as Logging Configuration Demo .