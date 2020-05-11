Creating a Stimulus Profile to Log Data

Create a stimulus profile that logs RPM and Temperature data as a TMDS file.
Before you begin,
deploy the engine demo's system definition
.
-
In the
VeriStand Editor, click
.
-
In the
Stimulus Profile Editor, click
New Stimulus Profile.
-
Save the stimulus profile as
Engine Demo Logging tutorial.nivsstimprof
in the
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging
directory.
-
Add a step to launch the
VeriStand Editor.
When the stimulus profile runs, this step opens the
VeriStand Editor
or
Workspace
so you can watch the stimulus profile execute.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Other
and drag
Command Shell
into
Setup.
-
In the
Property Browser, specify the full path to
VeriStand.exe
as the
Filename.
Note
You can
add arguments
in the
Property Browser
for this step to specify the VeriStand project, system definition file, and VeriStand gateway IP address to connect to.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Logging
and drag
Start Logging
into
Main.
A
Channel Group
step automatically appears under Start Logging. This step logs execution data for the channels you specify in each Channel Group that appears under this step.
-
From the
Steps
palette, drag another
Channel Group
into
Start Logging
so it contains two groups.
-
Click the Start Logging step and, in the
Property Browser, configure it.
-
Enter the
Configuration Name
as
Logging Configuration Demo.
-
Browse the
File Path
to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging, enter the
File name
as
Log File, and click
Save.
-
Enable
Replace Existing File.
-
Enter the
Log Rate [Hz]
as
100.
-
Click the
Trigger Condition
pull-down and select
none.
-
Click the
Segment Options
pull-down and select
DoNotSegment.
-
Click the first Channel Group and, in the
Property Browser, configure it.
-
Enter the
Channel Group Name
as
RPM.
-
Browse the
Channels, expand
Aliases, and enable
ActualRPM
and
DesiredRPM.
-
Click the second Channel Group and, in the
Property Browser, configure it.
VeriStand logs data from the channels in the RPM and Temperature groups to
Log File.tdms.
-
Enter the
Channel Group Name
as
Temperature.
-
Browse the
Channels, expand
Aliases, and enable
EngineTemp.
-
In the
Steps
palette, expand
Real-Time Sequences
and drag
Real-Time Sequence Call
into
Main.
-
Configure the Real-Time Sequence Call.
-
In the
Property Browser, browse the
File Path
to
<Common Data>
\VeriStand Projects\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Engine Demo Logging\Engine Demo Logging.nivsseq.
-
Click the
Target Name
pull-down and select
Controller.
-
In the
Steps
palette, drag
Stop Logging
into
Clean Up.
-
In the
Property Browser
of the step, enter the
Configuration Name
as
Logging Configuration Demo.
-
Save
the stimulus profile.
The stimulus profile code will look like the following image.
After creating the stimulus profile,
run it
.