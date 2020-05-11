Other Steps

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2020 Manual

Version:
Last Modified: March 27, 2020

Add functionality to a stimulus profile.

Examples include displaying a message to the user, replaying a previously recorded macro (.nivsmacro) file, or grouping steps to better organize and reuse code.

Palette object Description
Command Shell Invokes the Windows Command Prompt, calls the application specified by Filename, and passes that application the specified arguments.
Group Groups steps with no impact on execution.
Macro Player Replays a previously recorded macro (.nivsmacro) file.
Message Box Displays a pop-up message to the stimulus profile operator.
Subpalette Description
FTP Steps Interact with files on an FTP server, such as a real-time target.

