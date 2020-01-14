Configuration Name Specifies the name of a specific data logging operation. You use this name to identify and control the operation. For example, to start and stop data logging, both the Start Logging step and the Stop Logging step must use the same Configuration Name.

File Path Specifies the name and location of the log file to save data to. The Stimulus Profile Editor creates log files in the TDMS file format. You can enter an absolute or relative path. VeriStand treats relative paths as relative to the directory that contains the ATML results file for the stimulus profile.

Timestamp Filename If True, specifies to append a timestamp to the data log filename that indicates when the file is created.

Replace Existing File If True, specifies to overwrite an existing file at the location specified by File Path. If False, specifies to append data to the existing log file. If you choose to append data to an existing TDMS file, VeriStand logs new data for existing channels under the existing channel and group names, and the file only shows the initial creation date in the file header. The TDMS file does not retain the timestamps of subsequent logging operations that append data to an existing file.

Log Rate [Hz] Specifies the rate in hertz at which to log data. VeriStand logs at the closest possible rate to this value that does not exceed the rate at which a target produces data. The default is 100.

Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

Triggered Logging Includes properties you can use to configure a trigger that starts logging: Trigger Condition —Specifies the condition under which to register start and stop triggers: none —(Default) No trigger is specified. Logging starts when this step executes and continues until a stop logging command is received or the stimulus profile stops executing. in_limits —Registers a start trigger when the Trigger Channel value enters the bounds specified by High Limit and Low Limit and a stop trigger when the channel value leaves the bounds. out_of_limits —Registers a start trigger when the Trigger Channel value leaves the bounds specified by High Limit and Low Limit and a stop trigger when the channel value re-enters the bounds.

Trigger Channel —Path to the channel, as specified in the system definition file, to watch for the specified Trigger Condition.

High Limit —High limit for trigger limit analysis.

Low Limit —Low limit for trigger limit analysis.

Pre-Trigger Duration —The number of seconds of data to retain in the buffer in case a start trigger occurs. When the start trigger occurs, any buffered data is included in the log.

—The number of seconds of data to retain in the buffer in case a start trigger occurs. When the start trigger occurs, any buffered data is included in the log. Post-Trigger Duration—The duration in seconds to continue logging data after a stop trigger occurs.