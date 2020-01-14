Setting an Alarm Priority

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

    Set an alarm priority to ensure high severity alarms execute immediately, interrupting other alarms that may be executing when multiple alarms are monitoring the same system.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Alarms in the configuration tree.
    4. In the Priority column of the Alarms table, click a cell for an alarm, and enter a numeric value.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      A procedure called from a higher priority alarm interrupts a procedure called from a lower priority alarm. Zero (0) is the highest priority number.

    5. Save the system definition file.

